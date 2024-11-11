NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.950-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NRG Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.750-7.750 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.