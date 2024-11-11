Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NVO opened at $107.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $481.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

