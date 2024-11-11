Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $121.56. 293,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $121.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.