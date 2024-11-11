Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VTWV stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.31. 17,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,191. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $159.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. The company has a market cap of $887.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

