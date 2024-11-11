Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,358,000 after purchasing an additional 218,418 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,959,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after buying an additional 312,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after buying an additional 323,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.29. 220,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,478. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.