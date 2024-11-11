Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,404 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 252,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

