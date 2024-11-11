Northland Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OppFi Stock Performance

OPFI opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.63 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Get OppFi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in OppFi by 18.5% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 120.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.