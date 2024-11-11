Northland Securities Cuts Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $2.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

Get Nerdy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRDY

Nerdy Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.68. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $43,267.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,356,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,770. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $43,267.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,356,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,770. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 10,993,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $9,783,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,110,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,539.02. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,212,528 shares of company stock worth $12,063,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 192,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.