NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes $243,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $143.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

