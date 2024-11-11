Nexstar Media Group’s (NXST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $5.10 on Friday, reaching $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,636. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $140.92 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.99.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,906.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

