Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.14. The company had a trading volume of 127,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $140.92 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average of $166.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,957.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $532,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 661.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

