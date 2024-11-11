Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 210.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 477,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $289,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,246 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,437 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,378 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $795.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.35 and a 52 week high of $799.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

