Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Lowered to Underweight Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

Shares of NRDY opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.68. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $29,979.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,325,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,658.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 10,993,192 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $9,783,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,110,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,539.02. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $29,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,325,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,658.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,212,528 shares of company stock valued at $12,063,972. 31.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 192,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

