Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TBLA

Taboola.com Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.24 on Friday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Taboola.com news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.