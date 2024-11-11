Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 434.5% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,391 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

