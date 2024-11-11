Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.04% from the company’s previous close.

LTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LTRX

Lantronix Trading Down 27.7 %

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.14. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,373,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,492,144. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 85,065 shares of company stock worth $356,232 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 29.8% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 227,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lantronix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 30.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Lantronix by 17.6% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.