Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 2.0 %

NTZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

