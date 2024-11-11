Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 2,158 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.79. 747,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.43.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

