Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 180 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 538.5% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in KLA by 655.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC traded down $22.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $664.95. 105,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $731.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.29. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $524.03 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Argus upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

