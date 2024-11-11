Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $13,678,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $835.84. 592,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $896.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

