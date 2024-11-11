Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $6.17 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 525,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 213,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $452,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $28.34. 121,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

