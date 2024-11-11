Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.21% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

URNM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 125,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,687. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

