Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $12.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.87. 218,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.45 and a 12-month high of $409.50. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

