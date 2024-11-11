Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

VTHR traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $267.14. 5,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,873. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.96 and a twelve month high of $267.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.51. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

