Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,452.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 141,652 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,280. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.07 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

