Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,994 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.4 %

ADI stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.61. 373,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.10 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

