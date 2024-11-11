NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 46.6 %

NH traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 232,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,073. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

