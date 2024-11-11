N-able (NYSE:NABL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

N-able Stock Down 6.1 %

N-able stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. N-able’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,972.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

