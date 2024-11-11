Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.04. 67,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 278,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $765.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

