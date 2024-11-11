Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

MNST opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after buying an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after buying an additional 3,620,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

