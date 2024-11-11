Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

TAP opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 124.5% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 105.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 259,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

