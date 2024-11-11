Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 3.7 %

MLSS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,437. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,400.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,106 shares of company stock valued at $236,451. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

