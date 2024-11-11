Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on MLSS
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 3.7 %
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Milestone Scientific
In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,400.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,106 shares of company stock valued at $236,451. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.