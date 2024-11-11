Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 7,330 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QUAL opened at $184.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

