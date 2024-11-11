Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 12,016 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $117.68 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $117.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

