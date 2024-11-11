Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 332.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 316.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,351 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 41.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,446,000 after acquiring an additional 541,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4,435.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 505,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 494,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

TFC stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

