Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EEM opened at $44.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.