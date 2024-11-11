Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $93.49 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.