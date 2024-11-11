MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $316.50 and last traded at $315.55. 12,423,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 16,690,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.42.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,788 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

