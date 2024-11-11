Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $282,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 242,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,024,000 after acquiring an additional 254,985 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $111.90 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

