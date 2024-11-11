MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

