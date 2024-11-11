Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 113,339 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 135.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.3% during the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $364.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.98. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $250.51 and a 52-week high of $365.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

