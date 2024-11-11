Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,556 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 124,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $22.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

