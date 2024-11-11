Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $177.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $178.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

