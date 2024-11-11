Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $309.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $238.31 and a one year high of $313.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.