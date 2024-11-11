Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 52,007 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 33,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

