Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,389 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 127.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 50.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

