Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

ACIW opened at $58.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $451.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.80 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. DA Davidson cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

