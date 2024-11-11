Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after buying an additional 360,192 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

