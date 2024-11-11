Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 173,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.