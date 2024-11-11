Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 167.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6,342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 506,778 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $89.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,634. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,843.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

